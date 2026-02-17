Critical Survey: Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) vs. Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) and Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Ahold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $5.93 million 1.68 -$4.81 million ($2.56) -0.65 Ahold $104.46 billion 0.40 $2.56 billion €2.83 16.65

Analyst Recommendations

Ahold has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ahold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Reborn Coffee and Ahold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ahold 1 1 0 3 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Ahold shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Ahold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -191.48% -995.56% -170.77% Ahold 2.45% 16.89% 4.90%

Risk and Volatility

Reborn Coffee has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ahold has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ahold beats Reborn Coffee on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Reborn Coffee, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Ahold

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products. It operates its supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores under the Food Lion, Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Giant Food, FreshDirect, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos, Gall & Gall, Delhaize, Albert, Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, Delhaize Serbia, Peapod Digital labs, and Retail Business Service brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.