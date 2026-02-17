Financial Analysis: Productivt Tech (OTCMKTS:PRAC) versus Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Productivt Tech (OTCMKTS:PRAC – Get Free Report) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Productivt Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Xometry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Productivt Tech and Xometry”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Productivt Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xometry $545.53 million 5.21 -$50.40 million ($1.25) -44.34

Productivt Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xometry.

Risk & Volatility

Productivt Tech has a beta of 990.61, meaning that its stock price is 98,961% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xometry has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Productivt Tech and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Productivt Tech N/A N/A N/A Xometry -9.80% -6.59% -2.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Productivt Tech and Xometry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Productivt Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Xometry 2 4 5 0 2.27

Xometry has a consensus target price of $57.89, suggesting a potential upside of 4.45%. Given Xometry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than Productivt Tech.

About Productivt Tech

Productivity Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automated industrial systems, industrial machinery and equipment, and custom electrical control panels. The company offers quick die change, press automation, flexible transfer, and stacking/destacking equipment used to automate automotive and other metal stamping operations. In addition, the company engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of custom electrical control panels primarily for use in production machinery and machine tools utilized in automotive, adhesive and sealant, food processing, and other industrial applications. It sells its products to automobile and automotive parts manufacturers, appliance manufacturers, and steel service centers, as well as manufacturers of lawn and garden equipment, office furniture, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and large construction equipment in the United States and internationally. Productivity Technologies Corp. was formerly known as Production Systems Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Productivity Technologies Corp. in May 1996. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Fenton, Michigan. It has sales and engineering offices in Michigan, Germany, and China.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

