Short Interest in Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Drops By 33.0%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 331 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 494 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Lendlease Group Stock Down 8.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS LLESY opened at $3.19 on Monday. Lendlease Group has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group is a multinational property and infrastructure company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. The firm specializes in end-to-end capabilities spanning development, construction, project management, investment, and asset and property management. Its offerings cover residential, commercial, retail, logistics, and social infrastructure sectors, with a focus on sustainable and integrated urban regeneration.

Founded in 1958 by Dutch-born engineer Dick Dusseldorp, Lendlease has grown from its origins in Australian housing development to become a global player.

