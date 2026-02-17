Sensata Technologies (ST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $911.0310 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -184.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari sold 33,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,002,041.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,750,455. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,621,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 600.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 57,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 49,229 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

