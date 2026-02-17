Moody’s (MCO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Moody’s to post earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $1.8716 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Moody's Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $426.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $500.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $546.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $574.00 price target on Moody’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody's

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.90, for a total value of $286,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,473,809.80. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody's

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,023,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,400,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,526,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 18.4% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,164,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,052,000 after acquiring an additional 181,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Featured Articles

