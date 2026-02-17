Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Griffin Securities set a $33.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 13,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $307,547.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,574.14. The trade was a 35.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

