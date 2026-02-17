Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Securities increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $86.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 0.65. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.81.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.35%.The company had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $10,031,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 294,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,509,496.73. This trade represents a 25.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,000. This trade represents a 12.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 217.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.