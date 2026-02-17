Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.99 and traded as low as GBX 16.85. Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 18, with a volume of 170,133 shares changing hands.

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59. The company has a market cap of £60.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company’s portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan and Finsch Mines) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson). In January 2025, Petra announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its entire shareholding in the entity that holds Petra’s interest in Williamson.

Petra’s strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability.

