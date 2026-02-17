Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.77 and traded as high as C$7.70. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.68, with a volume of 32,892 shares changing hands.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Insider Activity

About Exco Technologies

In other news, insider Darren Michael Kirk purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,853.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 9,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,403. The trade was a 86.00% increase in their position. Insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Exco Technologies Ltd is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. The company reports in two business segments namely, Casting and Extrusion segment and Automotive Solutions segment. It generates maximum revenue from the Automotive Solutions segment. The Automotive Solutions segment produces automotive interior components and assemblies primarily for seating, cargo storage, and restraint for sale to automotive manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

Further Reading

