Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,936,395 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 19,874,723 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,592,551 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $2,896,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,520.20. This trade represents a 26.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erik Storey Snell sold 39,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,799,608.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,087.50. The trade was a 52.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 520,550 shares of company stock valued at $37,101,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $555,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,377,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,931,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.90%.The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Featured Stories

