iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Short Interest Update

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,909,655 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 22,642,115 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,658,477 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 41,658,477 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETHA opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,712,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283,778 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 8,868,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,446,000 after buying an additional 3,513,685 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,773,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,824,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,633,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,070 shares during the period.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

