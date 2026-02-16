Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 42,087 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,087 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,127,144,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 243.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,328,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,471,000 after buying an additional 3,777,339 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,264,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,684,000 after buying an additional 1,217,005 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,673.0% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,196,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,694,000 after buying an additional 1,164,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,215,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9%

SCHD opened at $31.61 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.