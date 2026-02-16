Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,430 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 57.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,600.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $212.94 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $159.99 and a 1-year high of $215.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

