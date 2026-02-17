Renewable Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 16th

WEC Energy Group, Quanta Services, and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies whose core businesses involve producing electricity from renewable sources (solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, biomass) or making and servicing the equipment and infrastructure that enable that production, such as solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, and grid technology. For investors, these stocks represent equity exposure to the energy transition and are influenced by factors like technology advances, policy incentives, commodity and input costs, and market adoption — offering growth potential but also sector-specific and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HASI

Further Reading