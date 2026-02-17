Starbucks Corporation $SBUX is PARK CIRCLE Co’s 5th Largest Position

PARK CIRCLE Co cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 4.9% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 433,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 548,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $46,426,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,099,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,491,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 346.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

