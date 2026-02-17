AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,812 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $52,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the second quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.0% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $231.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

