Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.50 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.06.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.8%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.51. The stock has a market cap of $291.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $190.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.