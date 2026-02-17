Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $42,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.0424 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

