NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,693 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $43,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PG opened at $160.11 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $179.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 326,091 shares of company stock worth $51,795,360 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.