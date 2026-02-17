Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $21,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY opened at $260.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.65 and a one year high of $288.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.52.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

