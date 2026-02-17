Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,265,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,542 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $54,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,023,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 134,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,815,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 976,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,800,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.