Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 48,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $83.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.160 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. BTIG Research set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

