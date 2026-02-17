Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 643.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 730,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,089 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $19,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,514,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,589,000 after buying an additional 2,425,695 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 95.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,516,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,437 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,627,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,332 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,301,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,304,000 after purchasing an additional 524,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

