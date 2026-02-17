Wrapped TFUEL (WTFUEL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $38.13 Million

Wrapped TFUEL (WTFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Wrapped TFUEL has a total market capitalization of $177.92 thousand and $38.13 million worth of Wrapped TFUEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TFUEL token can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped TFUEL has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped TFUEL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,809.24 or 0.99653175 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped TFUEL

Wrapped TFUEL’s total supply is 11,491,109 tokens. The official website for Wrapped TFUEL is www.thetatoken.org. Wrapped TFUEL’s official Twitter account is @theta_network. Wrapped TFUEL’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Wrapped TFUEL is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TFUEL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TFUEL (WTFUEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Theta Network platform. Wrapped TFUEL has a current supply of 11,491,108.52. The last known price of Wrapped TFUEL is 0.01539066 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TFUEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TFUEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TFUEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TFUEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TFUEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.