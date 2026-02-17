Klaytn (KLAY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $222.01 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $222.01 million and approximately $13.86 thousand worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,809.24 or 0.99653175 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,855,887,677 coins and its circulating supply is 3,803,678,792 coins. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is the central token for a newly merged blockchain platform, bringing together the strengths of Klaytn and Finschia to facilitate Web3 expansion in Asia. The KAIA token powers network functions, incentivises participation, and supports governance across the Kaia ecosystem, with rebranding initiatives in place to maintain compatibility for existing users and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

