Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 109,295 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,295 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $32.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.2734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 856.0%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.