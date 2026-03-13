WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,876 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Illumina by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Illumina by 4,927.3% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 553 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

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Illumina Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.15. 332,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.45 and its 200-day moving average is $119.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $275,346.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,173.78. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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