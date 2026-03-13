Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.
Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a payout ratio of 65.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.
Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 0.3%
Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. 363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,763. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $19.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 91,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.
About Bassett Furniture Industries
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: BSET), headquartered in Bassett, Virginia, is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of residential home furnishings. The company designs, produces and markets a range of furniture items, including upholstered seating, wood case goods, bedroom collections, dining room sets and home décor accessories. Bassett is known for its emphasis on craftsmanship, offering both ready-to-assemble pieces and made-to-order products that cater to varying design preferences and space requirements.
Bassett’s products are sold through a dual-channel distribution network comprising company-owned Bassett Home Furnishings stores, a franchise and independent dealer network, and an e-commerce platform that provides online shopping, virtual design consultations and customization tools.
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