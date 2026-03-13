Meridiem Capital Partners LP Has $27.62 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Meridiem Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 521.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,116 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.8% of Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: China sales rebound — Multiple reports show China-made Tesla deliveries surged (35%–90% YoY in recent early?2026 data), supporting near-term revenue recovery in Tesla’s largest market. China sales climb

China sales rebound — Multiple reports show China-made Tesla deliveries surged (35%–90% YoY in recent early?2026 data), supporting near-term revenue recovery in Tesla’s largest market. Positive Sentiment: UK energy expansion — Tesla Energy Ventures received Ofgem approval to sell electricity in Great Britain, opening a new regulated revenue stream beyond vehicles. Ofgem approval

UK energy expansion — Tesla Energy Ventures received Ofgem approval to sell electricity in Great Britain, opening a new regulated revenue stream beyond vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Macrohard / software upside — Elon Musk unveiled “Macrohard” / Digital Optimus (Tesla + xAI) as an agentic AI layer that could monetize software, services and autonomous operations if executed. This is being pitched as a multi-year re?rating catalyst. Macrohard article

Macrohard / software upside — Elon Musk unveiled “Macrohard” / Digital Optimus (Tesla + xAI) as an agentic AI layer that could monetize software, services and autonomous operations if executed. This is being pitched as a multi-year re?rating catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Optimism on robotics/robotaxis — New Optimus demos and Cybercab prototypes (steering?wheel?less interiors) keep the long?term narrative alive, but regulators and ramp timing remain uncertain. Cybercab spotted

Optimism on robotics/robotaxis — New Optimus demos and Cybercab prototypes (steering?wheel?less interiors) keep the long?term narrative alive, but regulators and ramp timing remain uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic asset moves — Tesla secured FTC approval to swap xAI holdings for a small SpaceX stake ahead of a potential SpaceX IPO; this rearranges exposure inside Musk’s ecosystem but doesn’t move core EV unit cash flows today. xAI swap

Strategic asset moves — Tesla secured FTC approval to swap xAI holdings for a small SpaceX stake ahead of a potential SpaceX IPO; this rearranges exposure inside Musk’s ecosystem but doesn’t move core EV unit cash flows today. Negative Sentiment: EV delivery risk and analyst caution — Several outlets report Wall Street has cut delivery forecasts and warns deliveries could decline again, pressuring near?term revenue and margins. Delivery slide

EV delivery risk and analyst caution — Several outlets report Wall Street has cut delivery forecasts and warns deliveries could decline again, pressuring near?term revenue and margins. Negative Sentiment: FSD safety deterioration — An analyst flagged sharply worse FSD disengagement metrics after recent software updates, raising regulatory and liability concerns that could hurt Full Self?Driving adoption and monetization. FSD safety metrics

FSD safety deterioration — An analyst flagged sharply worse FSD disengagement metrics after recent software updates, raising regulatory and liability concerns that could hurt Full Self?Driving adoption and monetization. Negative Sentiment: Operational and sentiment cracks — UK monthly sales reports show steep local declines (e.g., ~45% YoY in Feb), social retail bearishness (Reddit sentiment weak), executive departures and a recent FSD lawsuit add to execution uncertainty. UK sales drop

Operational and sentiment cracks — UK monthly sales reports show steep local declines (e.g., ~45% YoY in Feb), social retail bearishness (Reddit sentiment weak), executive departures and a recent FSD lawsuit add to execution uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Market focus shifting from cars to tech risk — Several pieces note investors now price TSLA more like an AI/robotics platform than a pure automaker; if execution on Macrohard/robotaxis lags, the valuation premium is vulnerable. Narrative shift

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.87. 10,079,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,276,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 366.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. China Renaissance raised their price objective on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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