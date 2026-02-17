Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 24,637 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,637 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $16,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BALT stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

