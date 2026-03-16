Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,611,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,048,000 after acquiring an additional 235,801 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,620.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,300,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,727,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,572,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 480,429 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,713,000.

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Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CTA opened at $30.44 on Monday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

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