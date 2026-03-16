Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 111,322 Shares of Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,322 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Evertec worth $12,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Evertec by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evertec in the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evertec in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 8.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Evertec in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evertec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Evertec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. Evertec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $38.56.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Evertec had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $244.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Evertec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.960 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Evertec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evertec, Inc (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full?service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross?border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec’s suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point?of?sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

Further Reading

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