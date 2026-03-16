iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2,872.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,271 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 249.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.61. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $98.04. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

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