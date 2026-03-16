Antero Midstream Corporation $AM Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 150.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,446 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Antero Midstream worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 664,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 105.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,153,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 591,346 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 492,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised Antero Midstream from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.4%

Antero Midstream stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.65%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $318,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,724. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $570,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 649,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,822,713.54. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,092,640. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Further Reading

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