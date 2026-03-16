Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 7,037 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,980,700,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $426.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.35 and a 200 day moving average of $273.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $479.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,471.70. The trade was a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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