Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BancFirst Corporation $BANF

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,605 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.19% of BancFirst worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BANF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc now owns 14,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BancFirst by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BancFirst from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

BancFirst Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $106.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BancFirst Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.65.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.76 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.53%.

About BancFirst

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation is a regional banking holding company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As the largest state?chartered bank in Oklahoma, BancFirst offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Its core business activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, treasury management, equipment financing and electronic banking solutions.

The bank operates a network of more than 60 branches across Oklahoma, serving urban centers such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa, as well as rural communities throughout the state.

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