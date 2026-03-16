CSM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

CSM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,077 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 326.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 322.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of PK stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.40. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.50). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 11.14%.The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -69.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christie B. Kelly acquired 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $32,999.31. Following the purchase, the director owned 150,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,106.19. The trade was a 2.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

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About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company’s primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.

Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.

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