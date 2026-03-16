NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Raised by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,595 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.21.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,017,780 shares of company stock worth $185,596,715. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.35 and its 200-day moving average is $184.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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