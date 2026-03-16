Community Bank N.A. Sells 10,390 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Exelon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

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Exelon Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Exelon News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst target increases lifted sentiment—JPMorgan raised its target to $53 (while keeping a neutral rating), and other outlets report a $3 lift with at least one firm maintaining an outperform view. These raises signal modest upside from analyst revisions and helped buying interest. JPMorgan Price Target Raise Other Price Target Coverage

Analyst target increases lifted sentiment—JPMorgan raised its target to $53 (while keeping a neutral rating), and other outlets report a $3 lift with at least one firm maintaining an outperform view. These raises signal modest upside from analyst revisions and helped buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Technical/retail interest: Investor’s Business Daily flagged EXC as hitting a high and entering a buy zone off a flat base, which can attract momentum traders and retail flows. IBD Technical Note

Technical/retail interest: Investor’s Business Daily flagged EXC as hitting a high and entering a buy zone off a flat base, which can attract momentum traders and retail flows. Neutral Sentiment: ComEd (Exelon’s Illinois utility) launched a Low?Income Discount program in line with state law—positive for regulatory relations and social goals but potentially modestly dilutive to near-term residential margins depending on enrollment. ComEd LID Program

ComEd (Exelon’s Illinois utility) launched a Low?Income Discount program in line with state law—positive for regulatory relations and social goals but potentially modestly dilutive to near-term residential margins depending on enrollment. Neutral Sentiment: Analyses on valuation and capex: Coverage assessing Exelon’s valuation after recent share momentum and planned capex growth suggests investors are weighing higher investment needs against steady cash generation—this keeps opinions mixed until clarity on returns from capex. Valuation & Capex Assessment

Analyses on valuation and capex: Coverage assessing Exelon’s valuation after recent share momentum and planned capex growth suggests investors are weighing higher investment needs against steady cash generation—this keeps opinions mixed until clarity on returns from capex. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage: a financial survey comparing PPL and Exelon offers bench-marking for investors but does not materially change Exelon’s outlook by itself. PPL vs EXC Survey

Comparative coverage: a financial survey comparing PPL and Exelon offers bench-marking for investors but does not materially change Exelon’s outlook by itself. Negative Sentiment: Relative performance questions: commentary asking whether Exelon is underperforming broader indices highlights investor concerns about lagging returns despite recent gains—this can cap enthusiasm among benchmark-focused managers. Underperformance Coverage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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