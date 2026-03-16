Insider Selling: Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) CEO Sells $15,582.00 in Stock

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) CEO Kurt Kalbfleisch sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $15,582.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,483.45. This trade represents a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $1.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.79.

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Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 167.47% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. On average, analysts predict that Sphere 3D Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Sphere 3D by 51.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 71,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24,424 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sphere 3D has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

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Sphere 3D Company Profile

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Sphere 3D Corporation is a technology company specializing in virtualization, containerization and data management solutions. The company develops software and appliance-based offerings designed to simplify the deployment, mobility and orchestration of applications and data across on-premises, private cloud and public cloud environments. Its platforms enable organizations to consolidate IT infrastructure, improve resource utilization and accelerate application delivery without extensive re-engineering of legacy systems.

Among its key products is the Glassware platform, which allows enterprises to containerize Windows and Linux applications for delivery to virtually any endpoint without needing native software installs.

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