Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Invests $7.03 Million in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 267,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 3.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 49.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Archrock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 164.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Archrock Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of AROC stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.29. Archrock had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $377.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Archrock’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AROC shares. Dawson James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Archrock from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,413 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $382,573.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,792.18. The trade was a 27.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Archrock

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc is a Houston?based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short?term rentals and long?term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock’s offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company’s core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

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