Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Sells 293,241 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 293,241 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $4,182,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 330,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 183,360 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Newmont by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,304,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $2,232,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Newmont News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NEM opened at $109.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.69. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.93 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Newmont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

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About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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