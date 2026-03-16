Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,356,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 323,185 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.6% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,382,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its position in Apple by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 48.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $363,256,000 after purchasing an additional 465,393 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $250.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. CLSA boosted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apple

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Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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