Insider Selling: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $613,225.85 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total value of $613,225.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,418,079.48. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, January 16th, Jonathan Lin sold 888 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total value of $711,980.64.

Equinix Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $969.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $871.78 and its 200 day moving average is $814.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $992.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 408.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,312,000 after purchasing an additional 953,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 377,167.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,190,000 after purchasing an additional 716,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,978,000 after buying an additional 493,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Key Equinix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,128.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 target price on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

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Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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