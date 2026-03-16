Insider Selling: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $613,225.85 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total value of $613,225.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,418,079.48. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jonathan Lin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 16th, Jonathan Lin sold 888 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total value of $711,980.64.
Equinix Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $969.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $871.78 and its 200 day moving average is $814.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $992.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Equinix Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 408.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,312,000 after purchasing an additional 953,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 377,167.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,190,000 after purchasing an additional 716,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,978,000 after buying an additional 493,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Key Equinix News
Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Equinix launched a Distributed AI Hub to help enterprises connect and simplify distributed AI ecosystems — a product move that could drive higher interconnection, colo and edge demand if adoption follows. EQIX Rolls Out Distributed AI Hub
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights that EQIX is up ~1.4% since its last earnings report and reviews whether that momentum can continue; useful context but not a catalyst by itself. Equinix Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Market/strategy coverage (Yahoo Finance) asks whether it’s too late to reassess Equinix after a strong share-price run — commentary focused on valuation and timing rather than company fundamentals. Is It Too Late To Reassess Equinix?
- Neutral Sentiment: A recent note pointed out EQIX’s outperformance while the broader market fell — encouraging for relative strength but not definitive on direction. Equinix Ascends While Market Falls
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares on Mar 12 — including CEO Adaire Fox?Martin (1,086 sh), EVP Raouf Abdel (584 sh), Brandi Galvin Morandi (630 sh), Jonathan Lin (635 sh) and Chairman Charles J. Meyers (305 sh) — about 3,240 shares total for roughly $3.1M in proceeds. These filings were disclosed to the SEC and can pressure sentiment (though the small percentage ownership reductions suggest routine/portfolio moves). SEC filings: CEO Form 4 EVP Form 4 Insider Form 4 Insider Form 4 Chairman Form 4
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,128.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 target price on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.91.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.
Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.
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