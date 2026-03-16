Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Director Purchases $308,607.50 in Stock

Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Carpenito acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.97 per share, for a total transaction of $308,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,607.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Carpenito also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Anthony Carpenito bought 50 shares of Loar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.70 per share, with a total value of $3,235.00.

Loar Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of LOAR stock opened at $64.70 on Monday. Loar Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loar

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Loar had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $131.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loar by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loar by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after acquiring an additional 711,182 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Loar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Loar by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Loar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Loar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Loar

Trending Headlines about Loar

Here are the key news stories impacting Loar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Significant insider buying: Director Raja Bobbili bought 50,000 shares at ~$63.61 (?$3.18M) and major holder Dirkson R. Charles purchased a total of ~44,000 shares across Mar 10–12 (~$2.97M). Large, contemporaneous insider purchases signal management/insider confidence and likely supported the stock’s uptick. Read More. | Read More.

Significant insider buying: Director Raja Bobbili bought 50,000 shares at ~$63.61 (?$3.18M) and major holder Dirkson R. Charles purchased a total of ~44,000 shares across Mar 10–12 (~$2.97M). Large, contemporaneous insider purchases signal management/insider confidence and likely supported the stock’s uptick. Read More. | Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and forward guide: Loar reported $0.26 EPS vs. $0.19 consensus and $131.8M revenue vs. $128M; revenue rose ~19% y/y and management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $0.760–0.800 — this gives investors better visibility and supports the rally. Read More.

Earnings beat and forward guide: Loar reported $0.26 EPS vs. $0.19 consensus and $131.8M revenue vs. $128M; revenue rose ~19% y/y and management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $0.760–0.800 — this gives investors better visibility and supports the rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison: Recent coverage comparing Loar to Hexcel (HXL) provides useful sector/relative?valuation context but is not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Peer comparison: Recent coverage comparing Loar to Hexcel (HXL) provides useful sector/relative?valuation context but is not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows: Some institutions increased positions in Q4 (e.g., T. Rowe Price), but recent purchases reported are modest relative to Loar’s market cap and are unlikely alone to drive big moves. Read More.

Institutional flows: Some institutions increased positions in Q4 (e.g., T. Rowe Price), but recent purchases reported are modest relative to Loar’s market cap and are unlikely alone to drive big moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst views could limit near?term upside: several banks have trimmed targets or cautioned even as others reaffirm buy ratings; and the shares trade at a high P/E and below some moving averages, which can act as resistance until growth sustainability is clearer. Read More.

About Loar

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Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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