Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Sells $1,049,293.20 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total transaction of $1,049,293.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,912,398.80. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adaire Fox-Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, January 16th, Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,670 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.08, for a total transaction of $2,146,893.60.

Equinix Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $969.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $992.90. The company has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $871.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $814.04.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.11%.

Key Headlines Impacting Equinix

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $870.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

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Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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