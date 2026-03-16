Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $2.71 Million in Ramaco Resources, Inc. $METC

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,556 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $20,679,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $379,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 472.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 207,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 171,047 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,633,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ramaco Resources Stock Down 3.5%

METC stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Ramaco Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ramaco Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Read Our Latest Report on METC

Ramaco Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ramaco Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/coverage note highlights progress on Ramaco’s Brook Mine rare?earth program — the company is advancing from theoretical work to a pilot phase and shifting toward producing mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC). That could lift long?term value capture if commercialization succeeds and partners/material demand materialize, but the effort adds technical and execution risk. Ramaco Resources: Patience Needed For This Coal Producer With Rare Earth Option

Analyst/coverage note highlights progress on Ramaco’s Brook Mine rare?earth program — the company is advancing from theoretical work to a pilot phase and shifting toward producing mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC). That could lift long?term value capture if commercialization succeeds and partners/material demand materialize, but the effort adds technical and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs in securities?fraud class actions against Ramaco (class period alleged July 31, 2025–Oct 23, 2025) and are racing to appoint lead plaintiffs before a March 31, 2026 deadline. The proliferation of filings and reminders (Glancy Prongay, Bronstein Gewirtz, Berger Montague, Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & others) increases the probability of consolidated litigation, potential discovery, legal costs, management distraction and eventual settlement or judgment — all near?term negative catalysts for the stock. Representative notices: Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter notice Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman notice Berger Montague notice

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast?furnace and electric?arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high?grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

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