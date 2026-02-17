Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.0516 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $26.95 million and $5.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,045.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $561.52 or 0.00825217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.67 or 0.00487431 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.93 or 0.00429016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00080637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012759 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 539,824,609 coins and its circulating supply is 522,267,379 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem is a blockchain platform designed to reward content creation and curation with cryptocurrency, launched in 2016 by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer. It uses a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, ensuring fast, fee-free transactions and decentralised governance. The platform’s three-token system includes STEEM, the native token used for rewards and liquidity; Steem Power (SP), a vested token for staking and governance; and Steem Dollars (SBD), a stablecoin intended to be pegged to the US dollar but often subject to volatility. STEEM is primarily used to reward users for posting and curating content, peer-to-peer transfers, and staking for governance. SP increases voting influence, while SBD offers a more stable, though fluctuating, form of payment. Steem’s core application is Steemit, a decentralised social media platform where users earn rewards directly from blockchain protocol incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

