OMG Network Market Cap Reaches $8.60 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003503 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

