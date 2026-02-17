Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.500-8.000 EPS.
Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $147.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.74 and a 200-day moving average of $133.66. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $151.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.74.
- Positive Sentiment: Company declared a dividend increase, extending its streak to 70 consecutive years — a shareholder-friendly signal that supports income investors. Genuine Parts Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management announced a planned tax-free separation into two publicly traded companies (Global Automotive and Global Industrial), expected by Q1 2027 — a strategic move that could improve operational focus and potentially unlock valuation multiple expansion over time. Genuine Parts Company Announces Plan to Separate Automotive and Industrial Businesses Into Two Industry-Leading Public Companies
- Neutral Sentiment: Company to host an investor conference call to discuss Q4 and full-year results and the separation; management said it will provide more details at investor days later in 2026 — useful for investors seeking clarity on execution and timing. Genuine Parts Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings and sales missed analyst expectations; multiple outlets report the shortfall and note the stock reaction as investors sell on the miss. Genuine Parts shares tumble over 7% as Q4 earnings miss expectations
- Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance of $7.50–$8.00 comes in below the Street consensus (~$8.41), signaling a profit outlook weaker than investors expected and explaining much of the near?term downward pressure on the stock. Genuine Parts Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly sales were reported below analyst estimates, reinforcing concerns about near-term top-line momentum in parts distribution. Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates In Q4 CY2025 Earnings, Stock Drops
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.
Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.
