Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.500-8.000 EPS.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $147.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.74 and a 200-day moving average of $133.66. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $151.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Genuine Parts this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $146.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.